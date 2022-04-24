ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Shares Acquired by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund accounts for approximately 0.5% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period.

NYSE EMO traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.76. 84,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,278. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

