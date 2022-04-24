CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 148.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,464 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $25,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 87,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 17.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in CMS Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 455,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,194,000 after acquiring an additional 50,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $71.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $73.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Barclays lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

