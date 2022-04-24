CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Raised to $69.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.92.

CMS Energy stock opened at $71.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.18.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,930 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $66,116,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,269.1% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 915,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,041,000 after purchasing an additional 848,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,354,000 after purchasing an additional 563,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

