Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $83.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $69.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.28. Cognex has a 12-month low of $61.51 and a 12-month high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

