Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is Steadview Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Steadview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,707 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares during the period. Coinbase Global makes up 4.7% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Coinbase Global worth $49,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,238 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 32.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $304,048,000 after purchasing an additional 323,788 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $254,526,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 598,653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $136,182,000 after buying an additional 51,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.74.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09.

Shares of COIN stock traded down $5.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.52. 5,153,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,985. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.25 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

