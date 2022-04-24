Color Platform (CLR) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 178% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 0% against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $590,257.38 and $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,563.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.86 or 0.00780674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.14 or 0.00202560 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023423 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

