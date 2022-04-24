Colrain Capital LLC Purchases 10,700 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Colrain Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 2.9% of Colrain Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 60.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130,333 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,373,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,041 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.38. The company had a trading volume of 29,978,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,074,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $205.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.