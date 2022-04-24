Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,575 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,568,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,292,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,356 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,070 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.65. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $205.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.64%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

