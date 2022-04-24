Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 263,615 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $70,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,543,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $77,700,000 after buying an additional 117,469 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,575 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $45.38. The company had a trading volume of 29,978,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,074,336. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average of $49.65. The company has a market cap of $205.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.64%.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

