Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) will report $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83. Comerica posted earnings of $2.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $10.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.76.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $145,451,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $42,201,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,102,000 after acquiring an additional 440,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after acquiring an additional 397,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Comerica by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 377,087 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $80.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comerica has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.50 and its 200-day moving average is $90.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

