Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Acquires 94 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.9% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,859,000 after purchasing an additional 49,927 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT traded up $6.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $445.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $438.41 and its 200-day moving average is $385.14. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

