Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $498,000 Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,829,000 after purchasing an additional 764,567 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,013,000 after purchasing an additional 101,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,115,000 after purchasing an additional 429,935 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,675,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,148,000 after buying an additional 126,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.18. 7,307,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,592,143. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

