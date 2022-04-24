Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Increases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,182,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 831,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 23,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 145,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,680,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,441. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $149.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.36.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.