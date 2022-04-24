Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 380 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.3% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,598,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,806,000 after acquiring an additional 231,399 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $1,511,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.99. 7,938,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,411,499. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.