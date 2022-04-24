Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Raises Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Allstate were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,239,000 after acquiring an additional 230,335 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,983,000 after acquiring an additional 944,202 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,427,000 after acquiring an additional 264,251 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,644,000 after acquiring an additional 80,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,428,000. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $9.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.07. 2,305,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,640. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Allstate Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.