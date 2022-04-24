Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Reduces Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lessened its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,384 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 14,764 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $544,220,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $540,361,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after buying an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,195,000 after buying an additional 665,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,704,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,686,000 after acquiring an additional 47,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,508,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,237,910. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

