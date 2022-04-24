Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Novartis were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.21. 1,870,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $199.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.61. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

Novartis Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.