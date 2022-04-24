Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,344 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $3.10 on Friday, hitting $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 44,958,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,522,120. The stock has a market cap of $217.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.62. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

