Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 1,333 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

Shares of PSX traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.62. 3,458,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.