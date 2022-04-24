Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 150 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,141 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in NIKE were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 64,768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.25.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE traded down $6.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,321,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,141. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $203.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

