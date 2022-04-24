Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Takes $206,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,195,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,983,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares during the period.

IJH traded down $7.15 on Friday, hitting $257.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,104. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.03. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $247.69 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

