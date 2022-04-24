Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFRUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 159 to CHF 167 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 152 to CHF 165 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $15.67.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

