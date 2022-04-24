Comparing NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) & ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) and ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NeuroSense Therapeutics and ImmunoGen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroSense Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 ImmunoGen 0 2 3 0 2.60

NeuroSense Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.67%. ImmunoGen has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 104.59%. Given NeuroSense Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeuroSense Therapeutics is more favorable than ImmunoGen.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeuroSense Therapeutics and ImmunoGen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroSense Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ImmunoGen $69.86 million 15.82 -$139.30 million ($0.67) -7.48

NeuroSense Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ImmunoGen.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroSense Therapeutics and ImmunoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroSense Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ImmunoGen -199.41% -98.58% -37.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of NeuroSense Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of ImmunoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of ImmunoGen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeuroSense Therapeutics beats ImmunoGen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics (Get Rating)

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of targeted innovative therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product, PrimeC, is a novel oral therapy for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The company's preclinical pipeline includes StabiliC for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and CogniC for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About ImmunoGen (Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. Its preclinical programs include IMGC936, an ADC in co-development with MacroGenics, Inc.; and IMGN151, an anti FRa product candidate. The company has collaborations with Roche; Amgen/Oxford BioTherapeutics; Bayer HealthCare AG; Eli Lilly and Company; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.; Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Debiopharm International SA; and MacroGenics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

