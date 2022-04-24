Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 2,371 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,324,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,953,000 after acquiring an additional 59,151 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,862,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,069.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 19,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,048,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,004,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,889. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

