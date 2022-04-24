Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,304.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.05. 2,583,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,544. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.77. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $53.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.