Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $4.79 Million Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TNF LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

IYE traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,153,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,378. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $43.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.