Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $7.67 on Friday, reaching $259.56. 1,370,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,171. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.65 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

