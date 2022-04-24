Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 1,522 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 455,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,635,000 after purchasing an additional 78,589 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 270,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,641,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,997. The company has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on D. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

