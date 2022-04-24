Conflux Network Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,717.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.60 or 0.07406279 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.07 or 0.00264546 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.61 or 0.00789593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014696 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00086834 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.51 or 0.00638289 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.41 or 0.00401352 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

