ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) will report $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.64. ConocoPhillips reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 340.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $13.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.49 to $21.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $22.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.86.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $2.66 on Friday, reaching $96.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,483,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,357,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day moving average of $84.64. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $107.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

