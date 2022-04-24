ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Boosted by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,507 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 5.1% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.86.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,483,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,357,333. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $107.52. The stock has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

In related news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

