Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Receives $2,558.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,558.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNSWF. CIBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of CNSWF opened at $1,620.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,690.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,718.36. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of $1,391.00 and a 1 year high of $1,919.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Constellation Software ( OTCMKTS:CNSWF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $12.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 6.07%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

