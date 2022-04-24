Convex Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.16 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $11.16 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for $25.18 or 0.00064168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00045452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.88 or 0.07314916 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043570 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 88,885,654 coins and its circulating supply is 58,379,687 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.