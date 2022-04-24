Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires 26,142 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.5% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $63,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,707,217 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.11. The stock had a trading volume of 36,426,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,058,002. The company has a market capitalization of $501.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.27 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.93.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Erste Group lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.22.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.