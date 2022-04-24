Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires 3,753 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,063 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SASR traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $42.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,411. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.36.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 37.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SASR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

