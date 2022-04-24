Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $607,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

NASDAQ DCT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 579,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,237. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

