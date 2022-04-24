Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $539,000 Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 88.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.52. 435,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,151. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.52.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

