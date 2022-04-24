Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $695,000 Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in LKQ by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,174,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,794 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 10.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 175.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,945. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.64. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.14.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LKQ. Raymond James reduced their price objective on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.