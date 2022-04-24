Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PRA Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,197,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PRA Group by 97.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,315 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PRA Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,359,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,288,000 after acquiring an additional 42,433 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 46,947.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,366 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 911,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,776,000 after acquiring an additional 32,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,949 shares in the company, valued at $16,651,900.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PRAA shares. StockNews.com lowered PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.36. The stock had a trading volume of 271,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,392. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

