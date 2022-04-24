Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $209,000 in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PJT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 83.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 24.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $65.04. 130,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,867. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.23.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PJT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

