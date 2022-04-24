Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,388 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises approximately 2.9% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $52,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

Shares of LH stock traded down $7.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.52. 627,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,339. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $256.81 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.88.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

