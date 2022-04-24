Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEAT. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $3,150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $3,121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $948,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $6,834,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivid Seats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

SEAT traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 520,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,672. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

