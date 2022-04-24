Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HR traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,429,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,594. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

