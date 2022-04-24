Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases 47,601 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,601 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 2.2% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Fiserv worth $40,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded down $4.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,029,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,422. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

