Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,754 OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSPN. Altai Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in OneSpan during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,691,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 51.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,024,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 345,865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 103.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 187,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 55.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 85,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter worth $1,361,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 130,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,266. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.40 million, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.63. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $29.17.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
