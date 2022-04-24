Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 24,025 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,025 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 5.7% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $102,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after buying an additional 164,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Broadcom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after buying an additional 406,091 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Broadcom by 7.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $792,221,000 after buying an additional 117,509 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $586.95. 2,106,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,957. The company’s 50 day moving average is $596.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

