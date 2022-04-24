Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 42,818 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 933,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,818 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 3.1% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $56,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

NYSE C traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $51.23. 23,073,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,130,316. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.