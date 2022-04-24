Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,650 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.76.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.81. 8,309,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,984,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.16%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

