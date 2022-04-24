Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 805 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,569,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,832,000 after acquiring an additional 734,056 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 570,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after acquiring an additional 434,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,185,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,081,000 after buying an additional 297,953 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OHI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.31. 3,041,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,442. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 151.41%.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

