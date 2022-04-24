Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ON24 by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 82,168 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in ON24 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,540,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ON24 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ON24 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,331,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in ON24 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $303,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,750 in the last three months.

Shares of ONTF traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,103. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. ON24 had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ONTF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

